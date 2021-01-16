1 killed in Chicago Heights shooting

A person was fatally shot Friday in Chicago Heights.

The shooting happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Plymouth Drive in the south suburb, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A male suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Chicago Heights police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.