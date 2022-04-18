$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold near Chicago, $348M up for grabs Tuesday

If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing, you might be a newly-minted millionaire.

A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a gas station in Marseilles, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, bought their winning ticket at Circle K, 291 Main St., and matched all five numbers 15-21-32-62-65, lottery officials said.

The winning player is now the 13th in Illinois who has won a prize of a million dollars for more with Powerball since January 2021, and the second in the past two months.

Natasha Tyssen (left), store manager at Circle K in Marseilles, takes a celebratory photo with a few of her staff after selling a $1 million winning Powerball ticket. (Illinois Lottery)

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

"Marseilles is a small town, everyone knows everyone, and the people that shop at our store are regular customers," said Natasha Tyssen, store manager at Circle K. "That’s why I think the winner is someone from our hometown, at least I hope so."

The next Powerball drawing is Tuesday night, with a jackpot of $348 million.