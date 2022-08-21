1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody

One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn.

Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars.

A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck were involved.

Investigators say the Charger and Accord were both traveling south on Cicero Avenue at high rates of speed.

The Charger hit the rear of a Lincoln that was also traveling south on Cicero, forcing the Lincoln into the northbound lanes near 110th Street.

The Lincoln then struck the Ram pick-up truck head-on, killing a female passenger in the Lincoln.



After striking the Lincoln, the Charger came to a stop near 110th Street.

The speeding Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th Street and hit a bench, causing the vehicle to rollover numerous times before coming to a stop in a parking lot at 110th Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Ram pick-up was also taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and her two male passengers were uninjured.

The driver of the Honda Accord, and only occupant, was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, and only occupant, was taken into custody at the scene.

Both are currently under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Cicero Avenue was shut down in all directions from 105th Street to 111th Street.

The name of the deceased victim will not be released pending notification to family.

The names of the two drivers currently in custody will not be released until formally charged.