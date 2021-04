One person was hurt in a shooting Friday night on Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue on the West Side.

About 9:30 p.m., a driver suffered a gunshot wound while traveling on I-290 near Cicero Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to state police.

All lanes were open as of 11 p.m., state police said.