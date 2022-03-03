1 shot on I-57 near Dixmoor

One person was shot on Interstate 57 in Cook County Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said the shooting occurred on the southbound I-57 ramp to 147th Street near Dixmoor, just before 2:30 a.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp to 147th Street was reopened at approximately 5:30 a.m., state police said.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.