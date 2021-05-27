1-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash on the Near West Side

A 1-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning on the Near West Side.

Just after midnight, a black Chrystler 300 was driving north on Western Avenue, when the driver rear-ended a black Toyota sedan that was double-parked on the street in the 300 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

The infant girl who was inside the Toyota was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Two women from the Toyota, 23 and 18, refused treatment.

The Chrystler continued driving and struck several parked cars, before the driver jumped out and ran, police said. He is not in custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating.