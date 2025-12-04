10 free events to enjoy in Chicago this December

December can be an expensive month, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun. Here are 10 free events to enjoy in Chicago this month.

1. 70 Acres in Chicago: Cabrini Green

When: Friday, Dec. 5 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Humboldt (Alexander Von) Park, 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Cabrini Art House presents a documentary chronicling the rise, dismantling, and transformation of the Cabrini Green public housing development.

2. Jazz City at Hamilton Park

When: Friday, Dec. 5, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hamilton (Alexander) Park, 513 W. 72nd St.

The Jazz Institute of Chicago presents a live performance of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite by the Michael Nearpass Large Ensemble.

3. The Rock n Roll Holiday Show

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:00- 6:00 p.m.

Where: White (Willye B.) Park, 1610 W. Howard St

This immersive circus experience combines acrobatics, aerial artistry, and interactive elements to create a community-focused holiday celebration.

4. Holiday Silent Movie with Live Music

When: Sunday, Dec. 7, 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Where: River Park, 5100 N. Francisco Ave.

Chicago keyboardist David Drazin accompanies holiday-themed short films from 1901- 1916 in a silent movie experience, free and open to all ages.

5. Reptile Show at Gompers Park

When: Tuesday, Dec.9, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Where: Gompers (Samuel) Park, 4222 W. Foster Ave.

Families can explore the world of reptiles through an interactive show, learning about scales and tails in a hands-on, education setting.

6. ASI Somos: Digital Photo Exhibit

When: Friday, Dec. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Humbold (Alexander Von) Park, 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Photographers Ada Nivia Lopez and Mark Joseph present a digital exhibit celebrating Puerto Rican identity, resilience and cultural pride, followed by a panel discussion on community and cultural expression.

7. Winter Solstice Festival

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Celebrate the winter season with outdoor candlelit trails, chestnut tasting, owl spotting, live music and family-friendly bird crafts.

8. Breakfast with Santa

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Haas (Joseph) Park, 2401 N. Washtenaw Ave

Children can enjoy breakfast and meet Santa, receive gifts, and capture holiday memories in this family-friendly event. Advance registration is required.

9. The Circus on Ice

When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Warren (Laurence) Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

A circus performance combining gym wheel, acrobatics, and aerial artistry invites audience participation to celebrate community and togetherness.

10. Mayor’s Holiday Basketball Tournament

When: Monday, Dec. 22 – Tuesday, Dec. 23, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N. Broadway

High school freshmen and sophomores will compete in a free basketball tournament promoting sportsmanship, wellness, and community engagement. Registration opens Dec. 15 through the Chicago Park District website.

For more details on these events, visit ChicagoParkDistrict.com/events.