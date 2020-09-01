10 people shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

article

Ten people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.

A 26-year-old man was killed in Homan Square on the West Side in the day’s only reported fatal shooting.

About 10:55 p.m. he was standing outside in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but later died, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 32-year-old man was shot while he was riding his bike in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11 p.m. he was riding his bike in the 1400 block of South Drake Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said.

He was struck in the lower backside, but continued to ride to the 3900 block of West Grenshaw Avenue, where Chicago fire officials responded, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

A 22-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was leaving a gas station about 9:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue when three people got out of a blue SUV and fired shots at him, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

About forty-five minutes prior, a 28-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

She was on a porch about 9 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a silver Jeep fired shots, police said. The woman was hit in the buttocks and was taken to an unknown hospital in good condition, police said.

Thirty minutes before then, a person was shot in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The adult, whose age and gender isn’t known, was shot in the hip about 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was a passenger in a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Albany Avenue when someone got out of a silver SUV and shot him in the head and thigh, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a person was critically wounded when they were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:05 p.m., a male was shot in the head in the 1800 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 12:43 p.m., the 33-year-old was in the 600 block of East 40th St. when someone opened fire, striking him in the hip and abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by on the border of Morgan Park and West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was in the 1400 block of West 115th Street about 9:50 a.m. when someone shot him from a vehicle, according to police.

Struck in the groin, he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The shooter was seen driving east in a green SUV or truck, police said.

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 3:36 a.m. found the man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of East Pershing Road, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting injured a man in Uptown on the North Side.

The 34-year-old was riding a bicycle at 12:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Winona Street when a white sedan approached, according to police. A male inside the car asked him about his gang affiliation before firing shots.

The man was hit in the ankle and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Fifty-five people were shot, ten of them fatally, last weekend.