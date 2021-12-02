10 shot, 3 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

A man was fatally shot by a masked gunman in Woodlawn on the South Side early Wednesday.

The man, 28, was standing in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue when a man wearing a ski-mask approached and fired shots about 1:05 a.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the neck and shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Lincoln Square.

Rae Park, 59, was outside around 7 a.m. when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Park was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead, police said.

Another was man was shot to death Wednesday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 32, was inside a business in the 400 block of East 63rd Street when someone began chasing him and opened fire about 5 p.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He has not yet been identified.

In nonfatal attacks, a man was shot late Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 21, was standing outside in the 7700 block of South Aberdeen Avenue when someone fired at him about 10:55 p.m., police said.

He was struck in the arm and drove to Saint Bernard Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At least six others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.