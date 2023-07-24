10-year-old boy allegedly fires shot at Chicago police during Beverly SWAT situation

A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday after allegedly firing a shot at Chicago police officers on the city's South Side.

Around 11:22 a.m., police responded to a Beverly home in the 9800 block of S. Charles St. for a report of an armed 10-year-old who was in mental distress and shooting a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the boy stepped on a porch and pointed a gun at police and at his own head, Deputy Chief Migdalia Bulnes told reporters near the scene. He then fired a single gunshot, sending officers ducking for cover.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by firing bean bag rounds at the home without striking the boy, but "it was too quick for them to bring a negotiator out," Bulnes said. After going back inside and then returning to the porch, the boy pointed the gun at his head again.

Officers ultimately fired a chemical at the porch, scaring the boy, Bulnes said. He threw the gun and was then taken into custody.

Bulnes said the gun was unsecured in the home, and investigators were trying to determine how he got ahold of it. A law enforcement source said he found it in his mother’s purse.

The deputy chief said she was "impressed" by the police response.

"It really puts your training into perspective," she said. "It’s a little bit more delicate because he’s 10 years old and he’s in distress. And we know that. He’s a child, so that’s what’s in our mind when we have discussions of what’s the next step."

The boy was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

No injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.