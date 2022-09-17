10-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday evening.

Police say the boy was walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street with his father and two others when someone began shooting from a red sedan.

The boy's father took him to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.