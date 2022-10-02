100 dogs walk in Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade

article

A shih-tzu named Jairo who was dressed as the Grinch's dog Max won the top prize at Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade on Sunday.

The city said about a hundred dogs competed at the event. Dogs and humans also enjoyed a Frisbee disc throwing show during the event at Phillips Park.

There was also a place where families could adopt new pets.

As the winner, Jairo will lead the 5th annual parade next year as Grand Marshal, the city said.