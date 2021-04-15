10,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be available Friday

Cook County Health will release 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

The Moderna and Pfizer vacciness will be available through appointment at noon Friday, according to Cook County Health.

Appointments will be available for anyone 16 years old and older, the agency said.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds must register at a Pfizer location and must be accompanied by a parent of guardian, health officials said. The Pfizer vaccine is the only dose approved for anyone under 18.

Appointments can be scheduled at 833-308-1988 or vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.