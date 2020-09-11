$10K reward offered in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Dajore Wilson

Police and community members on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for the gunman who shot and killed 8-year-old Dajore Wilson last week on the South Side.

Authorities have said she was the unintended target of a gang shooting in the Canaryville neighborhood.

“We need the community to come out and… bring some justice for her family,” Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley told reporters. “Every child deserves to be safe.”

The evening of Sept. 7, Dajore was among four people who were in a Subaru SUV that was stopped at a red light at 47th and Union, Chicago police have said.

A Dodge Charger was behind the SUV, and when the stoplight turned green, someone in the Charger opened fire, striking the child, as well as a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were also in the SUV, police said.

The Charger then made a U-turn and drove off south on Union.

Dejore was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The man and woman were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They were listed in serious condition, each with a gunshot wound to the back.