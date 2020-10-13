11 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s lone reported fatal shooting killed a ride-share passenger in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:15 p.m. a male was entering a ride-share vehicle in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue, and moments later the driver heard multiple gunshots, Chicago police said.

The driver realized the male had been struck in the head and immediately called police, police said. The male, whose age is unknown, was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the male’s name.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in West Elsdon on Southwest Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 55th Street when two males approached and one of them fired shots, police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the ankle and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Less than thirty minutes prior a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 10:45 p.m. he was walking on the sidewalk in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, when someone inside a passing dark sedan fired shots at him, police said.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital by his parents and is in good condition, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was shot while she was driving in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:25 p.m. she was the driver of a vehicle in the 4600 block of West Belmont Avenue, when someone fired shots at her, police said.

She was struck three times in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was being very uncooperative with police and would not answer questions about the incident.

About ten minutes prior, a person was wounded in a shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded about 10:13 p.m. to the 4300 block of South Greenwood Avenue and found a male in an alley with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Walton Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 58-year-old man was struck in the torso, buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, said.

A woman, 30, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the ankle Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 9 a.m., he was in an alley in the 3900 block of West Gladys when someone fired shots, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded three men in Kenwood on the South Side.

Several people were inside a home about 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone opened fire after an argument, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the hand and forearm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A third man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and declined medical treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Fifty-three people were shot, five of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago..