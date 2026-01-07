Man killed, another injured in two-car crash in Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man has died, and another man has been injured in a crash in Calumet Heights on Wednesday, according to police.
What we know:
According to police, a black Cadillac was traveling southbound in the 9200 block of S. Stony Island when it struck a blue Mini Cooper at S. Stone Island Avenue and E. 92nd Street around 10:40 a.m.
The blue Mini Cooper then struck a business due to the crash.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 50-year-old man, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Cadillac, a 47-year-old man, was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, but in good condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Detectives are investigating the crash.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.