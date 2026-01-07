Man killed, another injured in two-car crash in Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at S. Stony Island Avenue and E. 92nd Street in Calumet Heights involving a black Cadillac and a blue Mini Cooper, which then struck a business. The Mini Cooper’s driver, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead; the Cadillac’s 47-year-old driver was hospitalized in good condition. No other injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating the crash.



A 50-year-old man has died, and another man has been injured in a crash in Calumet Heights on Wednesday, according to police.

What we know:

According to police, a black Cadillac was traveling southbound in the 9200 block of S. Stony Island when it struck a blue Mini Cooper at S. Stone Island Avenue and E. 92nd Street around 10:40 a.m.

The blue Mini Cooper then struck a business due to the crash.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 50-year-old man, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 47-year-old man, was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, but in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating the crash.