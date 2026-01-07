Teens arrested an hour after man robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side, police say

The Brief Three teenagers were arrested about an hour after a man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Police say the teens also tried to rob another man roughly 30 minutes before the arrest. All three face felony counts; one also faces a misdemeanor for giving a false identity.



A man was robbed at gunpoint late Monday on Chicago's far North Side, and police arrested three teenagers about an hour later after linking them to that holdup and an attempted robbery 30 minutes earlier.

What we know:

Police said the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, robbed a 44-year-old man at 10 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Maplewood Avenue.

Then, at 10:54 p.m., the group allegedly tried to rob a 42-year-old man in the 2200 block of West Winona Street.

About a half hour after that, at 11:22 p.m., the suspects were taken into custody in the 2500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Each teen is charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. The 17-year-old also faces a misdemeanor for obstructing identification.

No further information, like court dates, was immediately available.