Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher's family provides new detail in search for her

The family of missing Chicago Public Schools teacher Linda Brown says surveillance video shows her leaving her car and walking away, adding a new detail as the search for the 53-year-old continues.

What we know:

Brown has been missing since Saturday afternoon, when she was last seen in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Her husband, Antwon Brown, said on Wednesday her blue Honda Civic had been found but that authorities were not releasing the location while the search continued.

Now, Brown’s family on Thursday said surveillance video shows the CPS teacher parking her car, getting out and walking away. At no point does the video show her returning to the vehicle.

"She may still be on foot so it is important for us to continue to look for Linda," her brother-in-law told FOX Chicago.

Authorities have said Brown may be in need of medical attention.

The backstory:

Antwon Brown said the last time he saw his wife was Friday night, when the couple watched a movie before she went to bed early.

When he woke up Saturday morning, she was gone.

"I'm broke down, I don't know what to do. I've done everything. I'm talking to people. We got people searching for her. I'm out of options. I don't know what to do," he told FOX Chicago.

Brown never showed up for a scheduled acupuncture appointment Saturday, something her husband said was completely out of character. When calls and messages went unanswered, the family contacted police Sunday.

"I woke up at 8:45 a.m. and she was gone. She took her purse and credit cards, but I'm thinking she was at acupuncture," he said.

Brown is a longtime special education teacher at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport. Her husband has said she has a history of mental illness but has never gone missing before.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Linda Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.