White Castle celebrates longtime leader’s 40-year journey in Blue Island

The Brief A Chicago native marked a full-circle milestone at a White Castle in Blue Island. Tommy Loveberry is celebrating 40 years with the company, after starting there as an hourly worker in 1986. He now serves as a regional manager overseeing 31 locations and about 900 employees.



Today marks a rare full-circle moment at White Castle in Blue Island.

What we know:

Chicago native and longtime White Castle leader Tommy Loveberry is celebrating 40 years with the company.

Loveberry started working at this White Castle back in 1986 as an hourly team member. Now he's a regional manager, overseeing 31 locations and 900 employees.

On Tuesday morning, Loveberry was back behind the counter where it all started.

Loveberry said working for White Castle has become a family tradition. His mother, uncle, grandmother and cousins all worked for the business.