White Castle celebrates longtime leader’s 40-year journey in Blue Island
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Today marks a rare full-circle moment at White Castle in Blue Island.
What we know:
Chicago native and longtime White Castle leader Tommy Loveberry is celebrating 40 years with the company.
Loveberry started working at this White Castle back in 1986 as an hourly team member. Now he's a regional manager, overseeing 31 locations and 900 employees.
On Tuesday morning, Loveberry was back behind the counter where it all started.
Loveberry said working for White Castle has become a family tradition. His mother, uncle, grandmother and cousins all worked for the business.
The Source: The information in this article came from White Castle and an interview with Tommy Loveberry.