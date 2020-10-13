Ride-share passenger fatally shot in Humboldt Park: police

A ride-share passenger was fatally shot Monday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:15 p.m. a male was entering a ride-share vehicle in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue, and moments later the driver heard multiple gunshots, Chicago police said.

The driver realized the male had been struck in the head and immediately called police, police said. The male, whose age is unknown, was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the male’s name.

Area Five detectives are investigating.