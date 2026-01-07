Woman charged in Chicago murder case returns to court after new charges filed

The Brief Quadajah "Holly" Johnson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Romeca Blackmon in Chicago’s South Loop and claims she acted in self-defense. Defense attorneys argue prosecutors lack strong evidence, citing Johnson’s lack of criminal history, a valid gun license, prior threats from the victim and an order of protection. Johnson remains in custody as her attorneys seek home confinement or electronic monitoring ahead of her next court appearance.



New details have emerged in the case of Quadajah "Holly" Johnson, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother in Chicago’s South Loop.

Johnson, 31, is accused of killing Romeca Blackmon on Sept. 8 near Cermak Road and State Street, shortly after Blackmon dropped her son off at school. Johnson has said she acted in self-defense.

After prosecutors filed additional charges last week, Johnson returned to court Wednesday.

What we know:

In addition to the murder charge, Johnson now faces five new charges. A court filing submitted this week outlines the defense’s argument for granting Johnson bond.

The motion says prosecutors bear the burden of proving that Johnson committed first-degree murder and argues the state has not met that standard.

Defense attorneys note that Johnson has no prior criminal record, no history of violence and held a valid license to carry a firearm. The filing also states that Johnson was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Intent and self-defense claim

Defense attorneys say Johnson acted in self-defense.

They argue she was protecting herself and her 6-month-old child.

Illinois law allows the use of force if a person reasonably believes there is an imminent threat of harm.

History of threats & order of protection

Defense claims the victim made threats through phone calls, text messages and family members.

Attorneys allege the victim told Johnson’s grandmother she intended to kill her.

Johnson was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Johnson had obtained an order of protection before the incident.

Events of Sept. 8, 2025

Johnson was dropped off at her car near State Street and Cermak Road by the father of her child.

The victim allegedly appeared unexpectedly after dropping her son off at school.

Defense says the victim blocked Johnson’s vehicle.

The victim allegedly approached Johnson while yelling, "I told y’all I was going to catch you."

What's next:

Defense attorneys also argue that there is no video evidence of the shooting and that witness statements conflict. They questioned the credibility of one key witness, noting the person was wearing noise-canceling headphones at the time.

Johnson’s attorneys are seeking her release under home confinement or electronic monitoring.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

