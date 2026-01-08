Cicero high school student killed in shooting after dismissal, officials say
CICERO - A suburban Chicago high school student was killed in a shooting after dismissal Thursday, according to officials.
What we know:
The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue in Cicero.
A 17-year-old boy was found shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the Cicero Police Department. His identity has not been released.
The J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 said in a Facebook post that the teen was a student and that the shooting occurred after dismissal.
"We are actively working with the Cicero Police Department as part of the ongoing investigation," the district said in part.
A crisis team will be available Friday during the school day to support students and staff affected by the shooting.
What's next:
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and further details haven't been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 and Cicero PD.