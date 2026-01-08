Cicero high school student killed in shooting after dismissal, officials say

The Brief A 17-year-old Cicero high school student was fatally shot after dismissal Thursday afternoon, officials said. The shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue; the teen later died at a hospital. No arrests have been made, and the school district is working with police while providing crisis support Friday.



A suburban Chicago high school student was killed in a shooting after dismissal Thursday, according to officials.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue in Cicero.

A 17-year-old boy was found shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the Cicero Police Department. His identity has not been released.

The J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 said in a Facebook post that the teen was a student and that the shooting occurred after dismissal.

"We are actively working with the Cicero Police Department as part of the ongoing investigation," the district said in part.

A crisis team will be available Friday during the school day to support students and staff affected by the shooting.

What's next:

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and further details haven't been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.