Bears-Packers house divided: 'I just think you need some patience with each other'

The Brief The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will meet Saturday night at Soldier Field for the NFL Wild Card. Green Bay holds the all-time series lead at 109-96-6. This will be only the third time in these two franchises' history that they've met in the playoffs, with the series tied 1-1.



We are about 48 hours away from the Chicago Bears playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Wild Card playoff game.

This is only the third time in the history of these franchises that they will meet in the playoffs. While the Packers hold the all-time series record against the Bears at 109-96-6, they are tied all-time with each other going head to head in the playoffs.

It's also the rubber match between these two teams, as they get ready for their third game against each other in five weeks. The winner moves onto the NFC Divisional Playoffs while the losing team's season ends.

For one couple living in Wisconsin, it's a house divided any time the Bears play the Packers.

What we know:

Nick and Marie Kuhn met while attending St. Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona, Minn. Nick grew up a Bears fan on the Northwest Side of the city, while Marie grew up in Hibbing, Minn. as a Packers fan. After college, they got married in 2009 and settled in Cochrane, Wis., where they own and operate a bar and grill called Northend Pub and Grill.

"We have fantastic hand-dipped cheese curds, but we threw in a little Chicago. We serve giardiniera," said Marie.

"One thing we like to do is, on game days, for Bears/Packers games, is we'll do Chicago Dogs," said Nick.

Inside their establishment, you will see both Bears and Packers gear, albeit they admit the supermajority of the town comprises Packers fans.

When asked if he ever thought he would date, let alone marry a Packers fan, and – most importantly – what his family thought about their relationship, Nick said he had no idea.

"No, never crossed my mind," he said. "There were some questions, as cool as they thought she was, that was their only red flag."

"Then, we opened our business in 2010, which was also the same season as the Packers Super Bowl," said Marie.

"Yeah, that was a tough one," said Nick. "I was a huge (Jay) Cutler fan. I was one of three or four Bears fans in the area. It was pretty tough having to deal with that for the first season in business."

Since that Packers Super Bowl win, the Bears have only defeated the Packers five times.

"It's always been a little bit easier to be a Packers fan," said Marie. "I don't really know anything different."

This season:

The final game of the 2024-25 season, the Bears defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field, during Caleb Williams' rookie season.

This season, the Bears lost a close one in Green Bay 28-21, but avenged that loss less than two weeks later at home, winning in overtime 22-16. It's a game that came down to a winning touchdown drive from Williams to D.J. Moore.

"I stayed up pretty late enjoying it; it was fun," said Nick. "I actually left and went home at half-time because I couldn't be at the restaurant anymore. I did after the game, drove over to a buddy's house; they were outside having a bonfire watching the game. I had to gloat a little bit for once."

When asked if they think the rivalry is different this season, they said yes.

"It definitely has a different feel; the Bears have a great team," said Marie.

"I think, hopefully, this is it and this should hopefully be the turnaround we've all been looking for," said Nick.

The couple's son is 11-years-old and has chosen his own side in the rivalry.

"He really has chosen to cheer for anybody but the Packers," said Marie. "If he chose Bears-Packers, he's cheering for the Bears."

So how do they make it work living in a house divided?

"Well, I just think you need some patience with each other. I think a little separation is okay. Be fair, be nice," said Marie.

"I'm not saying you have to be modest by any means, but just be fair," said Nick.