Mexican national fired gunshots near immigration agents during Chicago operation: indictment

The Brief Federal prosecutors say a previously deported Mexican national illegally had a loaded gun in Chicago. The indictment links the gun to shots fired near Border Patrol agents and a later confrontation with a victim. The suspect could face up to 20 years in prison.



A Mexican national who was previously deported multiple times was indicted Wednesday on federal charges after prosecutors say he illegally possessed a loaded gun, fired shots near Border Patrol agents and later brandished the firearm at a person in Chicago.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Hector Gomez, 45, is charged with two firearm counts: illegal possession of a gun as a convicted felon and illegal possession of a gun as a foreign national without U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency.

According to the indictment, Gomez allegedly brandished a handgun at a victim on the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2025. Not long after, officers found a handgun resting in his lap while he sat in the driver’s seat of a black Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot in the Little Village neighborhood.

Prosecutors say the same gun had been fired about five hours earlier, roughly two blocks away. At least two rounds were discharged near U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents who were carrying out their duties as part of "Operation Midway Blitz," the indictment states.

Court records say Gomez is a citizen of Mexico who had been living in Chicago. He was previously convicted of a felony and removed from the United States at least four times between 2008 and 2015.

What's next:

Gomez is due in court for arraignment on Monday. He remains in federal custody without bond.

Each charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison.