Chicago police investigating after man found shot in neck

The Brief A 57-year-old man was shot Thursday night on South Western Avenue. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.



A 57-year-old man was seriously wounded after being shot in the neck Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Western Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and then taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.