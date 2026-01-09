Chicago police investigating after man found shot in neck
CHICAGO - A 57-year-old man was seriously wounded after being shot in the neck Thursday night, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Western Avenue.
Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and then taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.