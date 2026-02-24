Chicago weather: Windy today with 40s after a cold morning

The Brief It’s a cold start with temps in the upper teens, but highs climb to the low to mid 40s today with strong winds. Colder air returns tomorrow, and while a Thursday system may bring light snow, it is not expected to be impactful. Temperatures surge into the 50s Friday before turning colder again this weekend, with a chance of snow Sunday night.



It’s another cold morning across the Chicago area with many spots in the upper teens.

The rest of the day, despite quite a bit of cloud cover, will end up being milder with highs in the low to mid 40s. It will be quite windy with gusts perhaps to 40 mph. There’s a chance of a sprinkle this evening, but no meaningful precipitation is expected.

What's next:

Tomorrow we will be behind a cold front which means temperatures will be colder again with highs not far from freezing.

Then all eyes are on Thursday when a storm system will be moving through the region. There is quite a bit of computer-model agreement now that this will not be an impactful snowstorm for Chicagoland.

Any snow that does fall would be light and likely melt during the afternoon when temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. A

significant boost in temperatures is on the way Friday when we should have highs in the 50s.

Over the weekend it does turn colder again with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures maxing out in the 30s. There could be some snow Sunday night.