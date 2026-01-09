Record rainfall floods roads, leaves drivers stranded in Chicago area

The Brief Heavy rain Thursday night caused flooding on major roads, including parts of Cicero Avenue. Several cars stalled in deep water, and wind damage added to the mess. A flood advisory remained in effect Friday morning for parts of the Chicago area.



Heavy rain swept through the Chicago area Thursday night, flooding streets, stranding cars and setting a daily rainfall record as crews and drivers dealt with the aftermath Friday morning.

What we know:

Torrential rain moved through the Chicago area Thursday night, leaving standing water on roads and causing widespread travel issues. Cicero Avenue was among the hardest-hit areas, with flooding reported near 31st Street.

Video from the scene showed cars pushing through deep water, creating waves as some drivers tried to get through. Several vehicles became stuck and had to be pushed or towed out. By Friday morning, much of the water had receded, but ponding remained in many spots.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

In Chicago, strong winds also caused damage. A traffic light was knocked down at Cicero Avenue and 55th Street and landed on a moving car. No serious injuries were reported, though the car’s windshield was cracked.

Other reported issues included a roof collapse at a vacant building and a flooded loading dock.

Featured article

By the numbers

1.92 inches of rain fell at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday.

That set a daily rainfall record for the date.

It also ranks as the third-wettest January day on record in Chicago.

What they're saying:

"My car just got stuck, me and my friends had to pull it out the water. Thankfully my car still drives, I ain't even really tripping," one driver said after getting through flooded Cicero Avenue.

What's next:

A flood advisory remained in effect Friday morning for much of Cook, DuPage and northern Will counties until 8:30 a.m.

Drivers were urged to use caution as lingering ponding could still slow the morning commute.