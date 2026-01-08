Illinois congresswoman says she'll move to impeach Noem after ICE shooting death in Minneapolis

The Brief Rep. Robin Kelly says she will file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The announcement follows the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Federal officials say the shooting was self-defense, but local leaders dispute that claim.



Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly, who is also running for the U.S. Senate, says she will file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, escalating calls for accountability amid a nationwide immigration crackdown.

What we know:

Kelly announced Wednesday that she plans to file articles of impeachment against Noem, blaming her leadership for what she described as unchecked and dangerous actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

IL Rep. Robin Kelly and DHS Chief Kristi Noem | Getty Images

"I will be filing Articles of Impeachment against Kristi Noem. I’ve had enough," Kelly said in a statement. "She has turned ICE into a rogue force, violating the Constitution, tearing families apart, and leaving death in her wake. From Chicago to Minneapolis, her recklessness cost lives, including Renee Nicole Good. This isn’t just dangerous—it’s impeachable. I’m fighting back."

The move comes after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the FBI will now lead the investigation. In a statement, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said his state agency has been barred from helping and will no longer have access to case materials after federal authorities "reversed course" on conducting a joint investigation.

Federal officials say the ICE agent acted in self-defense. Noem described the agent as experienced and said he was struck by the vehicle and briefly hospitalized. He has since been released.

Videos posted online show officers approaching Good’s SUV, demanding she open the door and grabbing the handle. The vehicle begins to move forward, and another ICE officer standing in front of the SUV fires shots at close range.

Good died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to The Associated Press.

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not released the name of the ICE officer involved. It is also unclear whether the SUV struck the officer when shots were fired.

What they're saying:

Noem said officers were trying to push a vehicle out of the snow when protesters confronted them and claimed Good was blocking officers and refused commands.

"This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism," Noem said.

Minneapolis officials strongly rejected that account. Police Chief Brian O’Hara said there was no indication the driver was trying to harm anyone. Mayor Jacob Frey called Noem’s description "garbage," saying videos show the shooting was avoidable and not self-defense.

The backstory:

Good described herself on social media as a poet, writer, wife and mother from Colorado. Public records show she recently lived in Kansas City, Missouri, where she co-founded a small business last year, according to The Associated Press.

A woman identifying herself as Good’s wife was seen in a video from the scene sobbing near the vehicle. She said the couple had recently arrived in Minnesota and have a 6-year-old child.

The shooting happened about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

The Associated Press reported Good’s death is at least the fifth linked to the aggressive immigration crackdown launched by the Trump administration last year, which has included the deployment of thousands of officers nationwide.

Local perspective:

Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday outside a Minneapolis federal building being used as a base for immigration operations. Border Patrol officers used tear gas and pepper spray to push demonstrators back.

Area schools closed as a precaution, and Gov. Tim Walz urged calm.

Featured article

In Chicago, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced the creation of the "ICE Accountability Project," an independent effort to document alleged reckless or criminal actions by ICE and Border Patrol agents in the Chicago area.

Chicago has seen multiple ICE-related shootings in recent months, including an incident in Brighton Park and a deadly encounter in suburban Franklin Park. Charges were dropped in the Brighton Park case.

What's next:

The investigation into Good’s death is ongoing as protests continue.