11 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

Eleven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Two shootings early Tuesday in West Garfield Park left two men dead and another wounded, according to police.

The first fatal shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police.

A man, 31, was found inside a vehicle in the with gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He died at the scene.

His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Minutes later and just blocks away, another shooting killed one man and left another wounded.

About 4 a.m., officers found a 33-year-old with gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and ear in the 4500 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

Advertisement

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Dante A. Morris, of west suburban Maywood.

Another man on the same block, a 37-year-old, was struck in his legs, abdomen and lower back, police said. He ran to the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway, where a friend found him and took him to Stroger Hospital. He was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. It was unclear if the shootings were related.

In non-fatal shootings, a 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m., he was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 4200 block of South Wells Street when someone inside a red-colored sedan fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Minutes prior, a teenage boy was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 14-year-old was with a group of people in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of East Kensington Avenue, police said. Someone in a black sedan drove by just before 11:30 p.m. and opened fire, striking the boy in the leg.

The boy’s family drove him to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. He was in fair condition.

Another 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the street about 8:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Marquette Road when someone came up and fired shots, police said. The teen was struck multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was in an alley about 5:48 p.m. in the 400 block of West 120th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg and back, police said.

The 54-year-old ran to a nearby apartment and was later taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

That afternoon, a woman was shot in South Shore.

She was standing outside about 12:32 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue when she heard shots and saw two males flee in a vehicle, police said.

The 25-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot while he was riding his bike in Chatham on the South Side.

About 2:35 a.m. he was riding his bike in the 8200 block of South King Drive when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

About 15 minutes prior, a 26-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was walking about 2:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone walked up to him and opened fire, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, police said. He is in fair condition.

The day’s first reported shooting left a 61-year-old man in serious condition after he was shot in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

About 12:10 a.m., he was walking in the 10200 block of South Normal Avenue when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Twenty-two people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.