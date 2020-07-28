3 shot, 2 fatally, early Tuesday in West Garfield Park

Two shootings early Tuesday in West Garfield Park left two men dead and another wounded, according to police.

The first fatal shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police.

A man, 31, was found inside a vehicle in the with gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He died at the scene.

His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Minutes later and just blocks away, another shooting killed one man and left another wounded.

About 4 a.m., officers found a 33-year-old with gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and ear in the 4500 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man on the same block, a 37-year-old, was struck in his legs, abdomen and his lower back, police said. He ran to the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway, where a friend found him and took him to Stroger Hospital. He was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. It was unclear if the shootings were related.

Area Four detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.