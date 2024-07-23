Chicago man charged in fatal South Side shooting

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday.

Police said Timothy Hudson, 40, was arrested hours after he allegedly shot and killed a 32-year-old man.

The victim was in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street around 4:15 a.m. when he, Hudson and another offender got into a fight.

Police said the two offenders fled the scene in a dark gray Ford Escape.

Hudson was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.