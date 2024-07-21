Man shot to death during fight on Chicago's South Side

A man was fatally shot during a fight in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said a 34-year-old man was in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street around 4:15 a.m. when he got into a physical altercation with two male offenders.

The victim was struck by gunfire and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The offenders fled in a dark gray Ford Escape.

No other injuries were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.