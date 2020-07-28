22 shot, 2 fatally, Monday across Chicago

article

Twenty-two people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent fatal shooting killed one person and wounded four others in Burnside on the South Side, according to police.

They were sitting on a porch about 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East 92nd Place when a white-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, also 22, was shot in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Two other men, 26 and 24, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The older man was shot in the arm while the younger man was struck in the leg.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.

Earlier in the day a man was shot dead in Chatham on the South Side.

He was driving about 1:28 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck in the head, abdomen and leg.

His car struck a building about a block away, and he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 26-year-old Lasean Deyoung.

In non-fatal shootings, a 10-month-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the South Side.

The child was shot while in the back seat of a northbound car on I-94 north of 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, heard a single gunshot at 11:15 a.m. and then noticed the baby was injured, state police said. A 17-year-old girl who was also in the car was not injured.

The child, shot in the temple, was driven to Roseland Hospital, Chicago police said. She was in the process of being transferred to a trauma center.

The day’s most recent reported shooting wounded a man in East Garfield Park.

The 30-year-old was taking out the trash about 9:51 p.m. in the 400 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone in a gray Impala fired shots at a white Hyundai, police said.

A bullet struck the man in the foot, and he took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Minutes prior an 18-year-old man was shot in South Deering on the South Side.

About 9:40 p.m. he was exiting a residence in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, when someone fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A man was shot in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

The 19-year-old was walking about 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Leavitt Street when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting on the Northwest Side.

An 18-year-old was involved in an argument with someone who fired shots about 7:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Another man, 56, who was riding his bicycle nearby was struck in the back and taken to the same hospital, police said.

Two men were shot in Gresham on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when someone fired shots from a black Jeep, police said.

A 33-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound, police said. Another man, 50, was shot in the thigh and taken to the same hospital, where he was also listed in good condition.

Eight other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Fifty-nine people were shot, three of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago.