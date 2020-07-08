11 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

A man was found shot to death inside a home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responded to gunfire about 9:30 a.m. and found a 24-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the 13200 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police. He died at the scene.

The day’s first fatal shooting took the life of a person in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 4:50 a.m., a man called police after he heard gunshots in the 400 block of East 112th Street, looked outside and saw a male lying on the ground, police said.

Officers found him with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a man and woman were wounded in West Englewood on the South Side.

The pair were on the porch of a home about 8:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 71st Street when someone fired shots, striking them both, police said.

The man, 35, was grazed on the chest while the woman, 55, was shot in the hand and arm, police said. Both were hospitalized in fair condition.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 60-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

He was in an alley about 7:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Eddy Street when someone shot him in the knee, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in an unknown condition, police said.

Minutes prior, a 21-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m., he was in the 1100 block of West 57th Street when someone shot him in the lower back, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two people were wounded when they were shot in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

A 30-year-old man was arguing with another male, whose age isn’t known, about 4:17 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 79th Street when one of them fired shots, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. The other male was grazed in the arm and declined medical treatment.

Tuesday morning, a man was shot in Burnside on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 11:08 a.m. in the 800 bock of East 89th Place when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck in the right hand and foot, and grazed in the left hand, police said. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was driving about 8:43 a.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the thigh and crashed his vehicle into another car on Cicero Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 25-year-old in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responding to calls of shots fired about 1:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street found the man with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the man was uncooperative with police.

Nineteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.