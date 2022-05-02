$113M in violence prevention funding opens for Illinois community organizations

The second round of Illinois violence prevention funding opened up Monday with $113 million available for community organizations across the state.

Grants are available to organizations in 42 areas across the state that have a high concentration of gun violence. Twenty-six of those communities are located in Chicago.

The funding is a part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's three-year plan called the Reimagine Public Safety Act which encourages more youth programming, job training and trauma-informed mental health care, among other resources.

"This is an unprecedented effort to stop the cycle of violence in our communities and invest resources in the communities where they are needed the most," Pritzker said in a statement. "From expanding summer jobs, to investing in behavioral health programs and youth development, we are bringing historic levels of funding to proven programs that prevent violence and keep people safe."

Last November, Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis in Illinois.

"We will do what it takes, individually and collectively to address the immediate violence on our streets and invest in fighting the underlying causes that create too much despair, too much addiction, too little mental health treatment and too few opportunities," Pritzker said at the time.

Illinois officials said they expect to finalize grant agreements before the beginning of summer.

To apply for funding, click here to visit the state's website.

Organizations in the following communities across the state are encouraged to apply:

Chicago

Ashburn

Auburn Gresham

Austin

Burnside

Chatham

Chicago Lawn

East Garfield Park

Englewood

Fuller Park

Greater Grand Crossing

Humboldt Park

New City

North Lawndale

Northside Cluster (Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, Logan Square, Avondale, Irving Park, Albany Park)

Riverdale

Roseland

South Chicago

South Deering

South Lawndale

South Shore

Southwest side Cluster (Lower West Side, Brighton Park, Gage Park, McKinley Park)

Washington Park

West Englewood

West Garfield Park

West Pullman

Woodlawn

Greater Illinois Eligible Municipalities/Municipal Areas

