12 shot, 2 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

article

Two people were killed and ten others were injured in shootings Thursday in Chicago.

In the latest fatal shooting, a 34-year-old man was killed in Roseland on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the abdomen about 6 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Earlier Thursday, a 53-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

The 53-year-old was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest about 11:55 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 12:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In the latest nonfatal attack, a person was shot on an I-57 offramp in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Advertisement

The shooting happened at 11:53 p.m. on the ramp from southbound I-57 to 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police. One person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and stabilized, state police said.

Another person was shot in the hand while driving in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:25 p.m., the male was driving in the 7100 block of South Throop Street when a silver SUV approached and someone fired shots into the man’s vehicle, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was brought to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.

About 9:35 p.m., two people were injured in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two men, 25 and 40, were in a vehicle in the 500 block of West 123rd Street when someone opened fire, police said. The 25-year-old was struck in the hand and neck, while the 40-year-old was struck several times in the body. They drove to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man was in good condition.

About 30 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 28, was standing at a gas station about 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone in a vehicle opened fire, police said. He was struck in the lower leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition.

Another man was shot 15 minutes earlier in East Ukrainian Village.

The man, 19, was walking to his vehicle about 8:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone got out of a Jeep that pulled up and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 8:05 p.m., a 45-year-old man was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was shot in the 6200 block of North California Avenue and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a 27-year-old man was shot several times in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, leg, face and buttocks.

Another man was shot about 2:15 p.m. in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he was shot in the leg, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About noon, a 39-year-old man was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was driving in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the hand, police said. The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was treated and released.

On Wednesday, seven people were injured by gunfire throughout the city.