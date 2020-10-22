7 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.

In the latest shooting a woman was wounded when she was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

The woman, 24, was shot in the arm about 8:20 p.m. as she walked on the sidewalk in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Two people were shot in West Garfield Park, including a 53-year-old man who was left in critical condition.

Someone fired shots about 6:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, striking the 53-year-old in the abdomen and a 33-year-old man in the foot, police said.

Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition, police said.

About an hour and a half prior a licensed gun owner shot someone who allegedly broke into his home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 46-year-old man heard what appeared to be someone breaking into his home at 4:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kenneth Avenue, according to police. He went to investigate and was confronted by a 58-year-old man who doesn’t live there.

The homeowner shot the man in the forearm during a scuffle, police said. The 58-year-old ran away but was later taken into custody and brought to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

A police source said the 46-year-old has a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license.

A man was shot while riding a bicycle in Englewood on the South Side.

The 58-year-old was riding the bike north at 1:12 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Justine Street when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside shot at him, according to police.

He was hit in the left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Minutes prior, a man was wounded by gunfire in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was shot in the right leg about 12:50 p.m. in the first block of West 108th Place, police said.

Details about the man’s condition and which hospital he was taken to were not immediately available, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a man in Gresham on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 11:35 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Throop Street when a white SUV approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police.

He was hit in the forehead and hand and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Five people were shot Tuesday citywide.