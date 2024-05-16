Chicago weather: Summer-like weather coming this weekend

On Wednesday, there was a notable east-west temperature gradient. The lakefront topped out at 62 degrees, Waukegan hit 64, O’Hare maxed out at 67, while Midway and West Chicago hit 70 degrees and Aurora made it up to 73.

Today, it looks like 70s area-wide despite increasing cloud cover and the arrival of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Tonight, showers and storms will exit the area leaving behind some areas of fog.

Tomorrow will be dry and warmer with mid-to-upper 70s likely as a storm system misses our area to the south.

The weekend looks even warmer than it did earlier this week. Low to possibly mid 80s are likely both days with a lake breeze holding temps down close to shore. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine.

Early next week looks warm but occasionally stormy with highs Monday and Tuesday continuing in the 80s.