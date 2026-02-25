Man, 34, dies in single-car crash on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 34-year-old man died after a single-car crash Tuesday night on Chicago’s West Side. Police say the vehicle jumped a curb and hit a tree, and no other injuries were reported.



What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a black sedan traveling northbound on Hamlin Boulevard near Washington Boulevard when it jumped the curb and struck a tree, according to Chicago police.

A 34-year-old man was found in the vehicle. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died. As of Wednesday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no other injuries were reported.