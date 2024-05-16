Man, 38, fatally shot in Calumet Heights.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest just before midnight in the 2400 block of East 91st Street, according to police. Officers found a car which had struck multiple parked vehicles, jumped the curb and came to a stop in the 9000 block of South Yates Avenue.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.