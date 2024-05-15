Chicago Bears 2024 schedule released: See every opponent, date and primetime games

The Chicago Bears 2024 season is now known.

The NFL released schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday, telling us where the Bears will open their 2024 season, where they'll play their primetime games and where the team will finish its season.

This schedule sets the Bears up with a favorable opportunity to take its first step into a contending window.

In 2023, the Bears went 7-10 which vaulted the franchise into an offseason of questions. The team answered virtually every question.

What would the Bears do at quarterback? They reset the position by selecting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. How will the Bears help their quarterback? They signed D'Andre Swift, traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze. Who will lead the Bears' defense? The team hired Eric Washington from Buffalo.

The questions that still remain are if the offensive line can hold up throughout a 17-game season and if the Bears' pass rush can be effective enough to assist a talented back seven.

That's still a far cry from the questions surrounding the Bears last season with Justin Fields, a young defense and a head coach that might not see a third season.

Most notably this season, the Bears will have three primetime games: Week 2 against Houston, Week 15 against Minnesota, Week 17 against Seattle. The Bears will also travel to London to take on Jacksonville, which is Chicago's first trip across the pond since the 2019 season when the Bears lost to the Raiders.

The biggest matchups for the Bears will undoubtedly be the Sunday Night Football match up against the Texans, pitting two young quarterbacks against each other in Williams and CJ Stroud, as well as the Bears Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Chicago Bears 2024 schedule, opponents:

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Tennessee, noon

Week 2 (Sept. 15): @ Houston, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3 (Sept. 22): @ Indianapolis, noon

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Los Angeles Rams, noon

Week 5 (Oct. 5): vs. Carolina, noon

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Jacksonville (London), 8:30 a.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 20): BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 27): @ Washington, noon

Week 9 (Nov. 3): @ Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. New England, noon

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Green Bay, noon

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Minnesota, noon

Week 13 (Dec. 1): @Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14 (Dec. 8): @ San Francisco, 3:25

Week 15 (Dec. 16): @ Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Detroit, noon

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 18 (Jan. 5): @ Green Bay, TBD

Chicago Bears Preseason Schedule

Aug. 1: vs. Houston, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game)

Aug. 10: at Buffalo, noon

Aug. 17: vs. Cincinnati, noon

Aug. 22: @ Kansas City, 7 p.m.