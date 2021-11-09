12 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

A dozen people were shot in Chicago on Monday.

About 11:35 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in a car in the 1300 block of North Ritchie Court when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was found on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 11 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Ten others were wounded across the city.

Ten people were killed and 42 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.