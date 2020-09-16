12-year-old boy among 3 shot in Parkway Gardens

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

The boy and two men, 20 and 27, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when two male suspects approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The other man was grazed in the chest and shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The boy was grazed in the leg and declined treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.