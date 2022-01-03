12-year-old boy fatally shot sitting on bed in Englewood home

A boy was shot and killed Sunday night while sitting on a bed in an Englewood residence.

The 12-year-old was sitting with a group of people in a back bedroom around 11:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew shot him in the chest, police said.

The boy was taken by paramedics to Comers Children Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Police have not said if they believe the shooting was accidental.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP