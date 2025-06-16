12-year-old Chicago boy crowned Lego Mini Master Model Builder

The Brief 12-year-old Eli Jankowski of Hanover Park was named Chicago’s 2025 Mini Master Model Builder at Legoland Discovery Center. His winning Lego creation honors Illinois, featuring Chicago landmarks like the Bean and Sears Tower, plus symbols from southern Illinois. The model will be sent to the Lego House in Denmark, where it will be preserved in the official Lego vault.



A new architectural prodigy is rising in Chicago — and he’s only 12 years old.

Eli Jankowski of Hanover Park has been named Chicago’s 2025 Mini Master Model Builder at Legoland Discovery Center, earning the top title after years of building with Lego bricks.

What we know:

Jankowski, who began building with Legos at age 3, said he’s always been fascinated by architecture and design. His mother admitted she was initially concerned.

"I was a little worried about his fine motor skills, if he would be able to play with them and if he could choke on them," said his mother, Katerina Walker.

His award-winning creation — a vibrant and imaginative model — pays tribute to both Chicago and the state of Illinois.

One half features the Bean, complete with tourists snapping selfies and eating hot dogs (without ketchup), while the other showcases a deep dish pizza piled high with toppings.

"I have corn representing South Illinois. I have a giant, oversized mailbox representing Kasey, Illinois for their giant structures and then I have Sears Tower for Chicago," he said.

Applicants came from across the state and as far as outside the country, but Jankowski’s creativity stood out.

What's next:

"What do I see when I see Eli's build? I see someone that is very, very interested in not just one facet of the building and one facet of play. They're interested in learning everything that they can. Architecture, vehicles, robots, anything that you can think of, Eli is willing to do it," said Chicago's Master Model Builder Jon Paparella.

His Lego masterpiece will be glued together and sent more than 4,000 miles to the Lego House in Denmark, where it will be preserved in the official Lego vault alongside the brand’s most iconic creations.