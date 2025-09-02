Chicago crime: Suspect tried to lure 12-year-old girl to his car, police say

The Brief A male suspect tried to lure a 12-year-old girl to his car early Tuesday on the city's West Side. Police described the suspect as an African American man between 30 and 40 years old with a shaved head. He was driving a black minivan with black mag wheels.



Police said a male suspect tried to lure a 12-year-old girl to his car on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened a little before 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of W. Potomac Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The girl was walking east in the area when she was seen by an unknown African American male suspect in a car.

Police said the male made a hand gesture at the girl, motioning her to his car. The girl returned to her home and the suspect fled east on Potomac and south through the north alley of Cicero Avenue.

The girl alerted school officials when she arrived at school.

Police described the offender as an African American male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a shaved head. He was in a black minivan with black mag wheels. No further details were available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com and use reference #JJ398757.