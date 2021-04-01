12-year-old hurt in Grand Crossing fire; 2 pets saved

article

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two pets were saved after a fire broke out Thursday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Fifteen other people escaped unharmed from the burning apartment building at 1455 E. 69th Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Firefighters received a call at 11:25 a.m. that the building was burning. The fire started in one unit and was contained there, Langford said.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for smoke inhalation and his condition is listed as good, Langford said.

There were also two dogs in the unit when the fire broke out, Langford said. The dogs also made it out safely and were taken to a fire station where firefighters gave them a bath to remove soot, Langford said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Langford said it appeared to be accidental.