12-year-old girl brought unloaded gun to Chicago area school: police

A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly brought an unloaded gun to a suburban junior high school on Tuesday, according to Oswego police.

Gun reported at school

What we know:

Around 1:13 p.m. yesterday, Oswego police were told by staff at Plank Junior High School that a student had been seen with a gun. Police said students reported the gun at the school.

The school instituted a "hold-in-place" for about an hour and the student was taken into custody.

She was charged with disorderly conduct, unauthorized storage/possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

The girl was brought to the Oswego Police Department where she was processed and then taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a hearing.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the girl since she is a juvenile.

It was unclear exactly why she allegedly brought the gun to the school.