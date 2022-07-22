13-year-old among 3 shot in Little Village

A 13-year-old boy was among three people who were shot while sitting in a vehicle Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The boy, a 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were in the car around 6:18 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the buttocks and back, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The 21-year-old was grazed on the shoulder but refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.