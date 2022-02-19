13-year-old battered, robbed by 3 in Tinley Park: Police

A 13-year-old was battered and robbed in suburban Tinley Park Friday night, according to police.

Tinley Park police said the 13-year-old was attacked in the 17500 block of Oak Park Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to police, there are three white subjects believed to have attacked the child.

The attackers took the teen's cell phone and fled the area, possibly on foot.

Police said the 13-year-old did not see the attackers leave in a car.

Police are investigating the incident.